It seems like Lala Kent didn't enjoy her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, in bed as she recently revealed shocking personal details about their relationship in an episode of her podcast.

Speaking to her "Give Them Lala" podcast, the 31-year-old model mentioned that she has been sober for the past three years, and she only had one partner, Emmett.

Although she didn't explicitly reveal her ex-fiance's name, she mentioned that she had sex sober and she "couldn't wait for it to be over most of the time." (via Page Six)

In addition, Kent also opened up that having sex with someone else would be "interesting" because, before her ex, she hadn't had a "sober" connection with another partner since she was 17 years old.

"I was sober when I lost my virginity, but after that? I'm a drinker, girl!" she hilariously said.

She told her co-host, Melissa Gorga, that it's going to be fun to connect with other people as she proved it because she's been talking to a few men after her relationship ended, "I'm like, 'I f****** got it. I still got it.'"

This isn't the first time Kent took a dig at her former partner, as she previously shared a seemingly shady post on Instagram over the holidays in her giveaway.

The model said she would be giving away thousands of adult toys and goodies to her fans to "celebrate the holidays."

"It's the best sexy time I've had in five years and eight months," she wrote, referencing her relationship with Emmett.

What Happened to Lala Kent, Randall Emmett?

In early reports, the "Vanderpump Rules" reportedly called off her engagement with Randall Emmett in October 2021.

The reported reason why the couple broke up is that the movie producer cheated on her in Nashville, Tennessee.

An insider spoke to the outlet, saying Emmett has been "living a double live."

"He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender," the source added.

Rumors began circulating online when Kent took down photos of Emmett from her Instagram account. She reportedly liked a post about her fiance allegedly cheating on her with another woman.

There were also numerous snaps and videos of Emmett spending time in Nashville with two unidentified women.

