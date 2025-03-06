Casey Anthony's attempt at being a legal advocate has been met with backlash from another woman accused of killing a family member; Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Anthony became a controversial after being acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter. Now, she has launched a TikTok account where she promised to be a legal advocate.

On March 1, Anthony posted a TikTok where she claimed that she wanted to continue her work as a "legal advocate" and she believes that is is important to use her platform to defend others.

"This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting. I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter," she says.

"As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women's rights, I feel that it's important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me, and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008," Anthony adds in the video.

However, Blanchard was not thrilled with Anthony's words about being a legal advocate. When approached by TMZ about the comments that Anthony made and asked if she thinks Anthony should be offering legal advice for a fee, Blanchard gave a simple response.

"No, not all all," Blanchard shared.

The reality television star served 7 years of a 10-year prison sentence for the role she played in the murder of her mother Dee Dee.

Blanchard has stayed away from giving legal advice and has instead opted to promote prison reform. She met with Kim Kardashian, who has been an advocate of prison reform, however, the pair have not spoken in some time she confirmed to TMZ.

Blanchard's reality show 'Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup' airs the first episode of its second season on March 10 on Lifetime.