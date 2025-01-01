Congratulations to Gypsy Rose Blanchard who gave birth to her first baby.

Blanchard and her partner Ken Urker welcomed a baby girl, Aurora Urker, on December 28, 2024, in Louisiana.

The couple confirmed Aurora's arrival's date to TMZ, which is the same date of Blanchard's prison release one year later.

Ken posted a sweet snapshot of the new parents holding Aurora in a hospital bed on Wednesday, January 1.

"Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all 👼," he wrote in the post's caption.

Ken also told the outlet how "Aurora is healthy and we are so happy."

The 33-year-old and Ken announced they were expecting their first child in July, after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson after two years of marriage.

"I have so much to focus on, making sure that I'm healthy for this baby," Blanchard, who was sentenced to prison for her role in her mother's murder in 2015, said in a July 2024 interview with Good Morning America. "There's this tiny little life that is inside of you and that little tiny life is a baby, a little tiny human that's yours and that you have to make sure you protect, you love, you take care of, and all of the things that I wished I could've had when I was little. All the things that I wanted in a mother, I'm going to give to this baby."

Prior to taking a paternity test, there was a chance Anderson's name could have been on the birth certificate, should their divorce not be finalized by the baby's birth. They reached a settlement in their divorce in early December.

Blanchard cleared up any confusion in an Instagram caption.

"There's been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we've known for sure from the beginning, here are the results showing Ken is the father," she wrote. "Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world."

The new parents met while Blanchard, who released her memoir My Time to Stand on December 10, 2024, was still serving time in prison. Urker wrote her letters as her pen pal before he proposed in 2018, though their relationship ended years prior to her 2023 prison release. At the time of her release, Blanchard was married to Anderson, whom she married while she was in prison.

"When Ken came into the picture again, you've got to understand there was seven years of built up tension there and it was amazing," she says of their first sexual encounter after they rekindled their romance. "I was able to feel comfortable with him."