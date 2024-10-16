Gypsy Rose Blanchard has finally gone on record explaining how she will address the harrowing situation with the death of her mother to her child.

During a sit down interview with 'The Viall Files' podcast, Rose got down into the details of how she'll explain the story of her mother's death to her child.

Rose — who is known for the high-profile case involving her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — largely expressed that she'll take time to have the conversation when her child is "of the right age."

"When she is of the right age to understand, we are gonna sit her down together, and also with my dad, and Christy, we have that support there. And we're gonna explain things in a way that's not overwhelming but enough to where she understands where my life was at at the time," Rose, 33, explained.

"And how did I get there. Because obviously I didn't get there overnight. That's why it was so important for me to also write my story in a memoir," she said. "She could read it for herself and see that I'm not this monster. I'm not the person that they say on social media, I'm not any of those things."

The host chimed in about the book, insisting that if her child ever comes across stories from other places, she should just read her memoir — to which Rose agreed.

"I fully encourage looking at someone's life in the most truest form, so I'm in support of documentaries. So if she wants to watch my documentaries, I'll let her when she's old enough, and reading my book," she explained. "[Any] questions that she has we want her to feel comfortable to ask us."

Gypsy Rose was reportedly raised to believe she had numerous health problems, fabricated by her mother, Dee Dee. In 2015, Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were involved in the murder of her mother after she was stabbed to death at her home in Springfield, Missouri.

Now released from prison in December, she is attempting to rebuild her relationship and life. The internet sensation announced her pregnancy in July on YouTube, stating: "I just don't know if anyone is really ready to become a mother. I don't know anybody that said, 'OK, I'm ready. I'm doing this.' "

"All that matters is making sure that I'm healthy, the baby is healthy, my relationship with Ken is healthy," she said in the video. "We are moving forward in a positive way," she said at that time of her and her child's father, Ken Urker.