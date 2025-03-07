Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, known for working with stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Katy Perry, had been experiencing serious health issues in the weeks leading up to his unexpected death.

Reports indicate that Guerrero, 34, had lost 20 pounds and suffered from chills and hot flashes before he passed away.

According to sources close to Guerrero, he had been feeling unwell as early as September but continued to fulfill work commitments in Dublin, England, and Dubai. His family has confirmed that there was no history of drug or alcohol use.

Upon returning from Dubai, Guerrero was urged by his roommate to seek medical attention. He was admitted to an LA hospital on February 21 and died the following day.

Guerrero's sister, Gris Guerrero, revealed that he appeared visibly unwell before his passing, leaving his family with many unanswered questions.

While an autopsy has been completed, toxicology results are still pending, making it unclear what exactly caused his sudden illness, TMZ said.

His family remains perplexed by the situation, as Guerrero had sought medical treatment multiple times, yet no diagnosis or intervention was able to prevent his passing.

Kylie Jenner Steps Up to Cover Funeral Costs for Late Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

According to DailyMail, Gris Guerrero expressed concerns that the long-haul flight from Dubai to Los Angeles may have worsened his condition. "We don't know what got him sick or what the sickness was. It all happened suddenly, and no one knows why," she stated.

The family has been tracking his final movements but has yet to determine when his symptoms first appeared.

Despite their grief, Guerrero's family has received immense support from his celebrity clients, especially Kylie Jenner.

The beauty mogul has offered to cover the costs of Guerrero's funeral, demonstrating her deep connection to him. "She has told us anything we need. Jesus was family to her, and she was family to him," Gris shared.

"She wants his memory to be honored and wants to do as much as she can so he gets the farewell he deserves."

Jennifer Lopez has also contacted Guerrero's family, sharing details about his last days working in the Middle East and offering assistance. I am very grateful for everything she did for him, including encouraging him to go to the doctor, not to work, and to get rest," Gris noted.

As the family awaits the toxicology results, they are holding off on funeral arrangements until a cause of death can be determined.