Though they made a record-setting appearance on Sunday at the 96th Academy Awards, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sparked controversy for swiftly exiting the ceremony right before Chalamet's ex, Lily-Rose Depp, hit the stage.

The couple even held hands and gazed lovingly at each other in the front row, where Jenner, 27, sat beside Chalamet during the show held at the Dolby Theatre. However, during a commercial break shortly before the Best Costume Design award was set to be handed out, the actor was spotted ushering Jenner out of the auditorium.

Where did Timothee go whilst Lily-Rose Depp was presenting an award?! 🙈#Oscars pic.twitter.com/1pz7Za83yr — . (@used262737738) March 3, 2025

A few moments later, 24-year-old Depp hit the stage with Elle Fanning to present the award.

Chalamet and Jenner's empty seats and began to wonder why they were absent.

Avoiding Unwanted Attention?

Timothee drawing behind Lily Rose Depp pic.twitter.com/DF5d4VjCD7 — matt (@drizzyferg) March 3, 2025

A friend of the couple told the Daily Mail that the 28-year-old didn't want to drag the Kylie Cosmetics mogul into any "unnecessary drama" due to her emotional state after the recent death of her close friend and hairstylist, Jesús Guerrero.

A source said they revealed that Jenner battles her insecurities and can feel uncomfortable at this kind of event.

"Plus, she is in a very fragile state right now," they added.

"She is really, really crushed by this and Timothée is doing everything that he can to be there for her and show her the love she needs right now."

Jenner's longtime friend and stylist Guerrero died unexpectedly at age 34 on February 22.

Another source also mentioned, " Jesus' death has shaken her. He was not only her hair stylist but her best friend."

"It would have caused unnecessary drama. Timothée did everything he could to keep her happy and to protect her."

i'll repeat it again and again and again : i've never seen kylie jenner happier in a relationship than with timothée chalamet



SHE'S GLOWING! pic.twitter.com/TVlCk2sZEI — alison (@jjkobito) March 3, 2025

Relationship Between Chalamet and Depp

"The King" is where Chalamet met Depp, as they dated for a couple of years after filming the 2019 historical drama.

The exes kept things under the radar until their 2020 breakup, when Chalamet, who was "single at the time," was outed after one interview.

Since 2023, Depp has dated rapper-singer 070 Shake.

Just as Fanning was praising "A Complete Unknown" costume designer Arianne Phillips, the camera pans to Depp standing next to a giant portrait of Chalamet, which many viewers hail as the scariest Oscars moment of the night.

this red carpet of lily rose & timothée chalamet literally changed lives pic.twitter.com/GtppAuNHYW — ATHENA (@1999vogue) February 17, 2023

How Jenner Looked After The Oscars

After leaving the ceremony, Jenner and Chalamet hit the private Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

During the bash, Jenner looked much more relaxed as she mixed with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner,ands other A-list guests.

A separate source revealed that Jenner was more chill at the party, "texting, talking, and having a good time."