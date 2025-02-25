Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is stepping up to support the family of her longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 34.

Guerrero's family announced his death last Sunday, describing it as "very sudden and unexpected." The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

"Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across," his sister, Gris, wrote in an Instagram Story.

Jenner was reportedly devastated by her hairstylist's sudden death. Sources told PEOPLE magazine that the reality star is "shocked and very upset." The source added that Jenner is doing what she can to support Guerrero's family, including covering the cost of his funeral and memorial service.

Guerrero's family also set up a GoFundMe page for the hairstylist. Although the page is no longer accepting new donations, it has raised over $96,000 of its initial $80,000 goal.

Jenner and Guerrero have had a professional relationship for over four years. He recently styled her for Paris Couture Fashion Week and the 2025 Golden Globes. The pair's last public interaction was captured in an Instagram post on Feb. 12. Guerrero was also responsible for some of Jenner's most iconic looks, including her ultra-short bob in February 2020.

In the days prior to his death, Guerrero appeared to have been working with Jennifer Lopez in the United Arab Emirates. While he was not seen in photos shared by the star, the "Let's Get Loud" singer tagged him and the rest of her glam squad in an Instagram post published on Feb. 19. Lopez was in Dubai for a performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on Feb. 18 and another performance in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 20.

Guerrero's A-list clientele includes other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Katy Perry, Rosalia, Jessica Alba, Camila Cabello, and Dua Lipa.