Michelle Obama returns with a podcast and an update on her life and marriage to former President Barack Obama. IMO—short for 'in my opinion'—is a podcast co-hosted by Michelle and her older brother, Craig Robinson. It will premiere its first two episodes on March 12.

As per DailyMail, the siblings plan to explore a variety of topics, intentionally avoiding politics and current events. Michelle, 61, described the current times as "complicated and confusing," highlighting the challenges of balancing family life, work dynamics, and aging parents.

"I tapped my brother as co-host because he has always been a source of humor to get me through anything," Michelle said.

The podcast will include guests such as actors Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross, motivational speaker Jay Shetty, and filmmaker Tyler Perry. In it, the siblings come together to tackle some of life's more difficult questions and share their insights.

The announcement comes after Michelle Obama's decidedly quiet 2025 thus far. Her absence from notable events, including the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the inauguration of Donald Trump, has fueled speculation about her marriage.

Supporters have taken to social media, questioning the couple's status and expressing concern over their public appearances.

"Please tell me you are not divorcing Barack?" one fan commented on Instagram. Another user questioned, "Where is your husband? You are a power couple, and the optics don't look good for you."

Despite the swirling rumors, the couple has not confirmed marital strife. Barack and Michelle recently shared affectionate Valentine's Day posts and were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii.

The Podcast

The podcast will also touch on personal experiences related to relationships and divorce, including Craig Robinson's previous marriage. Exclusive previews of the first two episodes were provided to The New York Times.

As Michelle Obama launches this new venture, many wonder how it may impact her long-standing partnership with Barack Obama.