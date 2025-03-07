The ex POTUS Barack Obama and FLOTUS Michelle Obama found themselves at the center of divorce rumors once again following separate public outings this week.

According to Atlanta Black Star, despite a recent Hawaiian getaway, the couple has been seen separately at various events, prompting fans and observers to question the state of their marriage.

On March 5, Barack Obama attended an NBA game, seated courtside to watch the Los Angeles Clippers defeat the Detroit Pistons. Notably absent from his side was Michelle, who was instead attending to her own commitments in Austin, Texas. The former president was spotted socializing with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife during the game.

Social Media Reactions

Social media has erupted with commentary regarding the couple's recent separations.

One fan commented on an Instagram video, "They're definitely having problems. She wasn't with him at the inauguration nor at the funeral... something is up." Conversely, others defended the couple's right to attend events independently, with comments like, "So what??? They are entitled to go to different events without each other."

The speculation intensified after Michelle Obama missed significant public events earlier this year, including the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump's inauguration. In January, her team stated she was taking an "extended holiday vacation" during the Carter service.

Michelle is in Austin now, where she'll join her brother Craig Robinson to speak at the SXSW Conference. The event runs from March 7 to March 25, and SXSW President Hugh Forrest praised Michelle's influence, stating her belief in sharing stories uplifts others and aligns with the conference's mission.

Despite the swirling rumors, both Barack and Michelle have maintained a positive public image. Barack shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Michelle in January, calling her "the love of [his] life," and they exchanged affectionate posts on social media for Valentine's Day.

The couple, married for 32 years and parents to two daughters, Malia and Sasha, has yet to address the ongoing speculation regarding their relationship status.