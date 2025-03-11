Wendy Williams was taken to a local hospital for evaluation on Monday after she dropped a troubling handwritten note from her room's window begging for help.

The former talk show host was escorted to Lenox Hill Hospital for an independent examination to determine her mental capacity after the 60-year-old dropped a note out of the window of her fifth-floor room at an assisted living facility, which read: "Help! Wendy!!"

Police were called in to perform a wellness check on Williams, who was diagnosed with dementia. He was also later seen waving her arms at a reporter while speaking on the phone. Soon after the police arrived, Williams was seen silently walking out of the facility and getting into a waiting ambulance, per the New York Post.

Williams is currently under a court-appointed guardianship, which began in May 2022, that oversees her finances and health. Her guardianship came after Wells Fargo reported a "pattern of unusual and disturbing events" concerning her financial situation. This led the institution to restrict the host's access to her bank statements and her accounts. Her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, now controls everything from whom she has contact with to if she can travel.

The former talk show host addressed the guardianship in an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" in January, stating that she feels like she is in prison. She also claimed that she was unaware of what medications the facility was administering to her.

"I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," Williams said. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."

Despite her health struggles, Williams was scheduled to make a return to television with a phone interview on ABC's "The View" on Friday. It would have been her first daytime appearance since taking leave from "The Wendy Williams Show" four years prior. It is now uncertain whether the appearance will still take place.