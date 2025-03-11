Wendy Williams was reportedly hospitalized Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of elder abuse against her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. The 60-year-old former daytime TV host was sent to a local New York City hospital after Adult Protective Services opened a case regarding her treatment.

Williams was sent to Miami to visit her dad, 94, on a broke credit card, sources told The U.S. Sun. According to an insider, the card was declined on the way to the trip, resulting in someone else having to pay for her bill.

"The guardian gave her a credit card with no funds when she went to Miami," the insider stated. "This is considered elder abuse."

Allegations against Morrissey include civil rights violations against Williams and the financial mismanagement of Williams's assets.

As Williams deals with health challenges—alcohol-related brain damage and now frontotemporal dementia—reports say her guardian is engaged in a series of legal disputes that could be draining her of funds.

On Monday, the New York Police Department confirmed they responded to a welfare check concerning Williams, leading to her transportation to the hospital for evaluation. "EMS responded and transported a 60-year-old female to an area hospital for evaluation," the NYPD said, as per the outlet.

Williams' Conservatorship

Williams speaks openly about her dislike of her conservatorship, even calling the place where she resides a "luxury prison." She currently stays in her memory care unit in a luxury Manhattan facility, where the monthly fees run about $13,000, plus extra fees for care.

Williams has recently complained about being caged. She stated, "I feel like I am in prison. I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s."

Amid mounting pressure, Williams' legal team has filed a petition seeking to terminate the guardianship arrangement established in March 2022.

This petition is separate from ongoing litigation involving Morrissey and Lifetime regarding the documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?"

As the investigation unfolds, the public continues to watch closely, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes Williams' health and well-being.