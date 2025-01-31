Wendy Williams has been granted a brief reprieve from her guardianship for a few days so she can celebrate her father's 94th birthday with him in Miami.

A judge in New York granted the temporary furlough Friday, allowing Williams to leave her New York City-based assisted living facility for two days, TMZ reported.

Sources close to the matter told the outlet that Williams will have private security with her on her trip. Her father will celebrate his birthday with friends and family in Miami.

Williams is then expected to return to what she has previously called her "luxury prison" in New York.

Williams' guardianship has long been a subject of public discussion. Many of her fans have expressed support for her, insisting that such strict measures were not needed.

The 60-year-old previously said her environment has been confined. She pointed to a lack of fresh air, the internet, and in-person visitors while speaking with TMZ in a recent interview for the outlet's upcoming Tubi documentary, "Saving Wendy."

The documentary, which will premiere on Feb. 12, examines the circumstances that led her to the ongoing guardianship and poses questions about her autonomy.

However, the judge presiding over her case has barred Williams from further media engagements.

It comes as widespread discussions continue about guardianship laws and their effects on people like Williams. To address such issues, even New York Senator Anthony Palumbo has proposed new legislation on the matter stemming.

According to the senator, this legislation, which has been named "Karilyn's Law," gives families a legal avenue to visit their loved one by filing a motion with the court. The guardian is then allowed 10 days to prove that the visitor acted inappropriately. If there is no conduct like this, the visit can go ahead.

He believes this new law gives an important legal option for families to visit someone that is in guardianship.