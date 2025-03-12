Donald Trump took a shot at Rosie O'Donnell for moving to Ireland to escape the what she referred to as unsafe conditions in America.

While in the Oval Office on March 12, President Trump met with Ireland's Prime Minster Micheál Martin, who was asked why the country would "let" O'Donnell to move there.

Before he could answer, President Trump interjected with: "Did you know you have Rosie O'Donnell? Do you know who she is?"

Martin remained silent and Trump slammed O'Donnell.

"You're better off not knowing," he said.

REPORTER: "Ireland is known for very happy, fun loving people ... Why in the world would you let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland!?"@POTUS: "Did you know you have Rosie O'Donnell? Do you know who she is?"



Taoiseach: .....@POTUS: "You're better off not knowing."



His comments come after O'Donnell had announced in a TikTok on March 11 that she moved to Ireland with her child to escape the current American policies.

"I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," she said in the clip.

O'Donnell then shared that she is heartbroken over the current administration.

"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know," she said.

"I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through. And now as we're getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what's been going on," O'Donnell added.

O'Donnell had criticized Trump's political rise. In 2015, she described his presidential campaign as "a nightmare." By 2017, she publicly labeled Trump as "mentally unstable" and "a criminal," urging resistance against his administration.

Rosie O'Donnell calls Donald Trump mentally unstable - and says there is only three weeks to stop him

The United States has witnessed significant rollbacks in DEI policies. In January 2025, President Trump rescinded Executive Order 11246, originally signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965, which had prohibited federal contractors from engaging in employment discrimination and mandated affirmative action programs.

The dissolution of Executive Order 11246 removed the obligation for federal contractors to establish affirmative action programs aimed at increasing workplace diversity.