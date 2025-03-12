Comedian Bill Burr has continued to voice his support for Luigi Mangione in one of his most recent appearances.

Burr appeared on Complex where he went sneaker shopping. During his time on the show, he voiced his support for Mangione while slamming cooperation for cheapening out on shoe material.

"They went with cheaper leather," he said of one of his favorite shoes being brought back.

"Cause some cooperate c*nt had to give himself a bonus check at the end of the year," he says before taking a pause.

"Free Luigi!" he then exclaims.

This is not the first time that Burr has voiced his support for Mangione. He previously did so after the Los Angeles wildfires when he slammed insurance companies.

"They're talking about looting, but CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that are just going to keep everybody's premiums and still give themselves a bonus," he said.

Burr then unexpectedly shouted out Mangione with another simple "Free Luigi" phrase.

The comedian also made waves recently for his comments regarding SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and called him a "Nazi."

"I'm trying to get regular people to stop yelling at each other and realize that it's a select few group of nerds eating raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts and competing with each other to have the biggest infinity pool and the rest of us are getting pushed down. They've politicized the whole stupid thing and we're falling for it," he said on NPR's "Fresh Air."

Burr was asked who he was talking about, which led him to say: "That idiot Elon Musk!"

He went on to say that Musk was "evidently a Nazi," referring to Musk's controversial salute during an inguagion event for current President Donald Trump.

"I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration!"

During the same interview, Burr went on to slam liberals for not standing up against what they believe in.

"This is why I hate liberals. Liberals have no teeth whatsoever. They just go, 'Oh my God, can you believe this? I'm getting out of the country!' I'm just like, you're gonna leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face? Who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn't he leave? Why are we so afraid of this guy who can't fight his way out of a wet paper bag?," he shared.