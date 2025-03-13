The upcoming Disney live-action version of 'Lilo and Stitch' has fans bemoaning over the way they switched one of the film's iconic characters.

On March 12, the first full-length trailer for the movie was released and features a lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo who seeks a best friend. When she makes a wish on a comet, she comes face to face with Stitch, similar to how the animated movie played out upon its release in 2002.

The two of them develop a close relationship and it becomes the core of the movie along with themes of family. However, it was not the animation of Stitch that caused many to take to the internet to express their discontent. Rather, it was how Disney has chosen to handle alien dynamic duo Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) and Pleakley (Billy Magnussen).

In the trailer that dropped, the two of them are no longer in disguises and instead Disney has decided to give the characters a straightforward approach by using human actors. However, this mean that Pleakley, who was known for dressing in drag in the movie, no longer did so, causing an outrage online over the updated design of the character.

"Look what they've done to our diva," one person shared on X with a die-by-side of the animated version and the live-action version characters.

"Look what they've done to our diva," one person shared on X with a die-by-side of the animated version and the live-action version characters.

"BRING THE BOB BACK!!!!!11 WE WANT OUR DIVA BACK," another added.

"This movie can go to hell," shared someone else.

"That is not our Pleakley," another said.

In the original version of 'Lilo and Stitch,' Jumba and Pleakley are sent to the planet Earth in order to retrieve Stitch. However, they must remain incognito as they are aliens on a planet that contains humans. So, they do this by grabbing whatever clothing they can get to in order to have their identities remain hidden. Pleakley is often seen in elaborate outfits and typically in drag.

The live-action 'Lilo and Stitch' is set to hit theaters on May 23. It will be the second live-action Disney movie of the year, following the also controversial 'Snow White.'