Disney has reportedly removed a transgender storyline from an upcoming episode of Pixar's animated series Win or Lose, set to debut on Disney+ in early 2025, reigniting debates over the inclusion of LGBTQ+ content in entertainment aimed at younger audiences.

Win or Lose follows a co-ed middle school softball team as they prepare for their championship game, with Will Forte starring as the voice of their head coach, Dan. Each of the eight episodes focuses on a different character in the squad, showcasing the respective student athlete's off-field life.

But now, it has been revealed that while a character tied to a transgender storyline remains in the series, Disney has confirmed that lines of dialogue referencing their gender identity in Win or Lose have been cut, as The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday.

"When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," a Disney spokesperson said.

This isn't the first time that Disney has faced scrutiny over its handling of LGBTQ+ representation. Controversy arose in 2022 when Pixar's Lightyear and Disney Animation's Strange World included LGBTQ+ storylines, sparking debates and underwhelming box office returns in some markets.

More recently, Disney Channel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur reportedly delayed an episode featuring a recurring transgender character, according to The Verge. However, Disney denied that decision was tied to its content.

Still, the removal of a transgender storyline from Win or Lose reflects ongoing challenges Hollywood continues to face in navigating politically charged topics. LGBTQ+ representation, particularly in youth-oriented programming, continues to provoke polarized reactions across the U.S. and abroad.

Win or Lose, Pixar's first original animated streaming series, was originally scheduled for release this month, but it was delayed to a February 2024 premiere reportedly to better align with the success of Inside Out 2, which broke records as Pixar's highest-grossing film.