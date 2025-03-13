Rachel Zegler's modern interpretation of Snow White has sparked criticism, particularly from David Hale Hand, the son of the original 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)' animator, David Hand.

The 93-year-old has expressed his strong disapproval of Disney's live-action remake, claiming that it strays too far from the classic tale.

Hand made it clear that he has no intention of watching the new adaptation. "The original was the way it should be. From what I've read, [the new film] bears no reflection to the original story," he told Page Six. He criticized the changes made to the beloved classic, stating, "It's so far off base that it's ridiculous." He went even further, suggesting that the new direction would have both his father and Walt Disney "roll in their graves."

His wife, Sandra Hand, echoed his sentiments, taking issue with what she perceives as an overly political approach to the film. "They've taken it and moved into the politics of what is woke ... They're taking a beautiful and beautifully drawn story and destroying what was Snow White. Why can't they just leave it alone instead of coming up with a different story — make it a totally different character?" she remarked.

Hand reflected on his father's deep connection to the original film, imagining his reaction to the changes. "David's father took so much pride in the film and he would say, 'What have you done?'" he stated, emphasizing the disappointment his father would feel if he saw the remake.

Meanwhile, Zegler has remained vocal about her vision for the character, insisting that this new Snow White is no longer a damsel waiting for rescue but instead a leader shaping her own destiny. Additionally, her outspoken political views have caused friction within Disney.

"Disney's lead actress is out of control," a movie insider told Page Six. "They don't know what to do ... she's an outspoken 20-something and Disney chiefs have called her directly and asked her to tone down her posts. They've called her management, but she won't listen," the insider revealed.

Beyond industry insiders and animation veterans, the backlash has extended to social media, where many critics are calling for a boycott. One user, Retro Coast (@RetroCoast), wrote, "Boycott Snow White! The #SnowWhiteMovie is politically correct claptrap that pushes woke nonsense on kids. It's not entertainment—it's brainwashing. Don't take your children to see it." Another critic, Kaos (@kaos657), questioned audience interest, simply asking, "Anyone actually want to see this, 'Snow White' movie?"

With the film now scheduled for a 2025 release, the controversy surrounding it shows no signs of fading. Whether the backlash will impact its box office success remains to be seen, but it is clear that the debate over Disney's vision for Snow White continues to intensify.