A TikToker named Kate has accused actress Blake Lively and her team of harassment and cyberbullying following an encounter at a boutique hotel owned by Joanna Gaines.

According to Kate, she and her mother were staying at Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas, when they spotted Lively, who was there after attending SXSW in Austin. Kate recorded the actress entering the hotel, which she now believes Lively's team took issue with after possibly seeing her do it via security cameras.

The next morning, Kate claims Lively herself followed them outside, filmed their car, and took down their license plate number. Shortly after, Kate noticed mysterious accounts viewing her Instagram stories recounting the awkward encounter, including profiles linked to Lively's lawyer, social media manager, and even a nanny, who Kate claims she saw with the children at the hotel.

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds have publicly claimed they don't use nannies, leading Kate to wonder if this is why she's been targeted by Lively's team.

Kate alleges that fake accounts then began harassing her, with one calling her "fat," by viewing her stories with a throwaway account with the username "fatandnotfabulous." She documented multiple suspicious accounts that would view her stories and then immediately block her, some using references to her own posts as a taunt.

The allegations come amid an ongoing legal drama between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. The celebrity feud has been the fodder of extensive debate online, with accusations of social media smear campaigns orchestrated by PR firms complicating the narrative, as fans grapple with what to believe.

Lively has not responded to the claims.