Kanye West continued his streak of controversial behavior by posting a casting call that bars "fat people" and anyone lighter-skinned than Diddy.

West, who also goes by "Ye," shared an "open casting call for volunteers" in an X post on Sunday. In it, he stated he is "putting together a hooligan choir to give the sound of Vultures number one song Carnival," referring to the standout track from his most recent album.

"All males," West wrote.

"NO FAT PEOPLE," he added, before stating "skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker."

In addition to having a shaved head or being willing to shave their heads, West wrote volunteers "MUST BE COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS."

THE HOOLIGANS



Open casting call for volunteers



Ye is putting together a hooligan choir to give the sound of the Vultures number one song Carnival



All males



NO FAT PEOPLE



The skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker



With shaved heads OR must be willing to shave head if… — ye (@kanyewest) March 16, 2025

West's provocative casting call comes one day after the rapper released a song with disgraced hip hop mogul Diddy, who is currently in prison facing multiple sexual assault charges, and dragged his 11-year-old daughter, North West, into legal matters between West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In February, West was lambasted for selling swastika shirts on his website after making inflammatory statements against Jewish people.