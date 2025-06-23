As the prosecution winds down its case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, some expected a flood of celebrity testimony. But for all the rumors circulating online, only a few A-listers have stepped up to the plate, and that's the way it was planned.

The case, which centers on sex trafficking, abuse, and racketeering allegations, has featured testimony from a handful of notable figures. Among them are rapper Kid Cudi and singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend. But the courtroom has not seen a parade of celebrities, and according to legal experts, that's no accident.

Attorney Nicole Blank Becker, who has represented high-profile clients including R. Kelly, told Fox News Digital that the focus of the trial was never going to be the stars who might have been in the same rooms. "This is really a case about whether or not he, P. Diddy, at the top of this so-called organization, is the one who is affecting the entire organization and he's ruling with an iron fist," she said.

Becker said she doesn't expect celebrity character witnesses or testimony from bystanders. "Yes, it's possible [other celebrities] were there when some things were happening," she acknowledged.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of alleged sex trafficking, drug use, & violence.



Disturbing new images released by federal prosecutors in the ongoing criminal trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs show a cache of weapons, including AR-15 style rifles & pump shotguns, &… pic.twitter.com/0HzqtWJ9wP — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) June 20, 2025

But legally, those appearances are less relevant.

"Whatever evidence that has already come in... those witnesses need to be taken as far away from each other to individualize their relationships," she added, explaining that the goal is to avoid painting the case as a wide-reaching celebrity conspiracy.

Focus Remains On Combs' Actions

Ventura testified about her relationship with Combs and the allegedly abusive dynamics that unfolded. Kid Cudi recalled a disturbing incident involving a car explosion, which he claims was retaliation from Combs over a friendship with Ventura.

Other witnesses have included former assistants and individuals identified as trafficking victims. Their accounts have helped the prosecution build a narrative centered on Combs as the central figure in a toxic and possibly criminal power structure.

The defense is expected to begin presenting its case later this week.