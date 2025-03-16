Kanye West threatened "war" against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for trademark rights to their eldest daughter, North West's, name.

West, 47, also referred to as "Ye," shared a new song, "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," produced by disgraced hip hop mogul Diddy, his son, King Combs, Chicago artist Jasmine Williams and North West on Saturday.

Kardashian, 44, sent cease and desist letters to West, demanding he not release the song because she doesn't want their 11-year-old daughter associated with Diddy, who's in prison facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, TMZ reported.

Before officially releasing "Lonely Roads," West shared a screenshot of his alleged conversation with Kardashian. In it, he stated he would never speak with Kardashian again with a picture of paperwork.

"I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name You said yes When she's 18 it goes to her So stop I sent paper work over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song To protect her," Kardashian allegedly wrote.

"One person has to trademark!" she continued, according to West's screenshots.

"We agreed when they were born i would get all of our kids names and trademarks So no one else would take them," Kardashian allegedly added.

In response, West told Kardashian to "amend it or I'm going to war."

"And neither of us will recover from the public fallout," West continued.

"You're going to have to kill me," he added.

Kardashian seemingly acquiesced since the song was released. Fans were disturbed that West dragged his daughter into its release, however, and many condemned him for platforming Diddy.

"I ain't listening to this trash, check yourself if you do," a Reddit user wrote on r/ThroughTheWire.

"Endless trashcan emojis for this one," another added.