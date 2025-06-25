Prince Harry may have hatched a plan for reconciliation with King Charles III. This move, royal insiders say, would dramatically alter the tone of the relationship between father and son.

He reportedly plans to invite King Charles and other royals to the 2027 Invictus Games, to be held in Düsseldorf, according to The Mail on Sunday, and initial emails to the family will be issued later this month.

The early notice is said to be deliberate, aligning with Charles' tendency to lock in engagements up to three years in advance.

An Opening for Reconciliation

The move, while not a guarantee of peace, would mark Harry's first direct outreach of this kind since stepping down from royal duties in 2020. The years that followed included a highly publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Harry claimed his father had stopped taking his calls, and the release of "Spare," a memoir that reportedly left the monarch "distraught," particularly over comments about Queen Camilla.

Now, nearly five years after the royal split began, Harry's outreach suggests a shift. The Duke is said to have personally reviewed the wording of the Invictus invitations and signed off on the guest list, signaling a deliberate yet controlled effort to include his family.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said the King could be motivated to attend to support veterans and recognize Harry's work. "The King might attend to show support for the Armed Forces and congratulate Harry on the most significant success in his life," she noted. However, she added that trust remains a significant obstacle: "He no longer trusts him not to repeat their private conversations as he has done in the past."

Forgiveness on the Table

Despite years of tension, royal commentator Katie Nicholl believes reconciliation is still possible. "The King absolutely wants a relationship with his youngest son and with his grandchildren," she said, per The Mirror. "He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness... so there's certainly a possibility that the King might consider attending Invictus."

The 2027 Invictus Games are scheduled for July 12 to 17 in Birmingham, with the closing date coinciding with Queen Camilla's 80th birthday, potentially complicating the King's schedule.

In a BBC interview last month, Prince Harry signaled he was ready to move forward.

"There's no point in continuing to fight any more," he said. "Forgiveness is 100 per cent a possibility because I would like to get my father and brother back."