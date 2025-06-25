A tour guide's momentary lapse at Venice's Marco Polo Airport has inadvertently revealed intimate details about the guest list and vendor cancellations for the high-profile wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

As per DailyMail, Beatrice Bavato, a local freelance tour guide contracted to greet guests arriving for the $20 million ceremony, was spotted holding a clipboard listing around 200 attendees, including their flights and hotel assignments.

Amid the names were Mike and Beth George—arriving from London on British Airways and headed to the Al Redentore apartments—and film director David Sabshon, Dolce & Gabbana designer Samuel Horowitz, patissier Cedric Grolet, sculptor Edoardo Tresoldi, and makeup artists Samantha Leong and Buster Knight.

Also noted on the board was a conspicuous annotation: "no show" beside the name of international nail artist Iram Shelton—reportedly Sanchez's first choice—sparking speculation about her absence at the ceremony.

It remains unclear why Shelton, who had styled Sanchez prior to her November spaceflight, cancelled her attendance.

The guide's clipboard, captured in photos, was seen at an arrivals meeting organized by London-based wedding planners Lanza & Baucina.

Journalists also observed Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner among arriving guests, and attendees being ushered from the airport to luxury hotels on private boats.

Bezos and Sanchez, who began their wedding festivities Sunday aboard the superyacht Kismet, anchored in the Venetian lagoon, have filled the week with lavish events, including foam parties and couture appearances.

Sabshon, listed as a key guest, may be responsible for documenting the affair, while fashion designer Mindy Lamour—also on the list—is known for crafting bespoke corsets, fueling rumors she may have created Sanchez's wedding gown.

Bavato has been a guide in Venice for ten years and holds a degree from Ca' Foscari University.

Her LinkedIn profile highlights her strong organizational skills and capacity for handling high‑stress, multicultural environments, though the clipboard leak may test her discretion.

As of Wednesday, neither the couple nor their planners had commented on the disclosure of guest names and the vendor's "no‑show."

This breach provides a rare glimpse into the behind‑the‑scenes orchestration of one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year, where even minor oversights have made headlines.