Following a string of tense moments with paparazzi and cryptic social media posts, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber opened up to fans in a raw and emotional Instagram confessional, revealing the toll fame and trauma have taken on his mental health.

In a series of heartfelt messages posted just hours after Father's Day, Bieber shared a vulnerable glimpse into his inner struggles. "I know I'm broken," he wrote. "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already?"

The 30-year-old singer, known for hits like 'Sorry' and 'Love Yourself,' described the frustration of being told to move on from pain that he still deeply feels. "I know I have anger issues," he admitted in one post, which many fans have interpreted as a manifesto about emotional survival in the spotlight.

Despite the challenges, Bieber said he remains grounded through his Christian faith.

Bieber also added that his anger is part of who he is today and is connected to his trauma. "To ask a traumatized person not to be traumatized is just cruel," he concluded.

Below are the full texts from his posts.

I will never suppress my emotions for someone.

Conflict is part of a relationship.

If you don't like my anger, you don't like me.

My anger is a response

to the pain I have been through.

Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply cruel.

People keep telling me to heal.

Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have done it already?

I know I'm broken.

I know I have anger issues.

I tried to do the work on myself my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them.

And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry

The harder I try to grow,

the more focussed [sic] on myself I am

Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others.

Because honestly I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?

This year marked Justin Bieber's first Father's Day as a dad. The Canadian singer and his wife, model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blue Bieber, on August 24, 2024. While Hailey didn't share a public tribute to her husband on social media, she did mark the occasion with a series of lavish gifts. According to reports, the new mom gave Bieber a luxury Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, two Prada backpacks, and a new Apple laptop.