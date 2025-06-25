Former First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted vacationing in Spain with her daughters, Malia and Sasha, this week, reigniting speculation about the state of her marriage to former President Barack Obama, who was notably absent from the family getaway.

Photos shared online showed Michelle, 61, dining with her daughters—Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24—at the Lobster Club in Mallorca.

The trio was joined by close family friends Michael Smith, the Obamas' longtime interior designer, and James Costos, a former U.S. ambassador to Spain.

But it was the absence of Barack Obama, 63, that caught the attention of the public and fueled renewed online discussion.

"Ever notice how she is never with her husband anymore?" one social media user commented under photos from the outing. Another remarked, "Where's Dad???"

Adding to the chorus, a Page Six reader wrote, "Michelle is aging badly. While Barack is becoming quite handsome as his years pass. No wonder he prefers to keep his distance."

Despite the online chatter, there has been no official confirmation of marital trouble.

The Obamas have repeatedly faced rumors of separation over the years—rumors Michelle publicly addressed earlier this year.

"We as women struggle with disappointing people," Michelle said in January during an episode of Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast. "So much so that this year, people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

She added, "This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that's what society does to us. And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."

The couple recently appeared united in their public tributes to Sasha on her 24th birthday.

Michelle posted a family photo to Instagram on June 10 with the caption: "Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can't believe how quickly time has flown. I'm so proud of the woman you've become. Love you always!"

Barack shared the same image, writing, "Happy birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I'll always be proud of you and will always be here for you."

Michelle also honored Barack on Father's Day with a nostalgic family photo, writing that she was "grateful" for his support "even when it felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders."

The Obamas, who married in 1992, have both been candid in recent years about the pressures of public life and the strain it has placed on their relationship.

Michelle has spoken openly about moments of disconnect during Barack's presidency and the challenges of parenting during that time.

"You're gonna look up, and the girls will be gone," she said on her Michelle Obama:

The Light Podcast last year. "Because there is a little window, that parents don't understand time, when your children even want to be bothered with you."

Since leaving the White House in 2017, the Obamas have launched Higher Ground Productions and become influential cultural figures.

But the persistent tabloid speculation surrounding their personal lives continues to follow them—most recently fueled by their independent public appearances.

As of Wednesday, neither Barack nor Michelle has addressed the latest round of rumors stemming from the former first lady's vacation.