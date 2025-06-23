Meghan Markle may have taken a quiet jab at the Royal Family during a recent podcast appearance, and according to one royal expert, the Firm likely didn't even blink.

During an episode of "Aspire with Emma Grede," the Duchess of Sussex was asked whether she would change how the public perceives her. "Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth," she replied, without naming names. In the same interview, she also cited a "lie" from eight years ago, when she was preparing to marry Prince Harry.

Markle's remark, although open-ended, was seemingly interpreted by some as an implied criticism of the royals, particularly in light of her previous claims that the palace had "perpetuated falsehoods" about her during her tenure as a working royal.

Royals Reportedly Unfazed

But royal commentator Jennie Bond doubts the comment ruffled any feathers in Buckingham Palace. "I very much doubt that any of them take much notice of what she is doing or saying," Bond said, per The Mirror, suggesting the Duchess doesn't hold much relevance to her former in-laws. "She is someone they knew for a very brief period of time... I think she is viewed as irrelevant by most of the family."

Bond also noted that Meghan didn't forge lasting relationships within the family, "except, obviously, her husband."

As Markle pushes forward with her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, she has leaned heavily into social media and content-driven marketing. Last week, she released a second round of limited-edition products, including her now-signature jam and floral sprinkles.

"Drown out all the noise and just listen to your voice." - Meghan Markle



The #DuchessOfSussex participated in a Q&A on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast and we're here for the value bombs she's dropping! #RaquelFord pic.twitter.com/u3gaHhAHtk — Raquel Ford Media (@raquelfordmedia) June 21, 2025

Carving Her Own Lane

"She is now clearly carving out her own path as an influencer and would-be entrepreneur," Bond added. "To be successful in these fields she needs publicity. That's the name of the game."

The Duchess has leaned into her new personal brand, shedding new light on her royal history, by posting snaps of her home life, including Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite criticism or perceived digs at the monarchy, Bond doesn't believe a return to royal duties is in the cards. "I don't think there's even the remotest possibility that she would either want to return to life as a working royal or that she would be welcomed back," she said. "She's working hard, she deserves to do well."

"But personally I now find it laughable even to consider her as 'royal.'"