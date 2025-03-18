Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Tuesday was delayed after pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators turned it into a flashpoint for tensions.

Gadot, 39, was about to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame when protesters began gathering outside the tented-off area just minutes before the ceremony started. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carried signs with messages that read "Heroes Fight Like Palestinians" and "Viva Viva Palestina." Others chanted, "Shame on Gal Gadot."

On the other hand, some pro-Israel protesters claimed their friends were "murdered" when Hamas terrorists launched an attack against Israeli civilians who attended the Nova Music Festival in October 2023. The attack led to the deaths of hundreds of people.

Police responded to Hollywood Boulevard after a pro-Palestinian protestor stole an Israeli flag, according to Variety. No arrests were made.

Chanting pro-Palestineprotesters outside Gal Gadot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony pic.twitter.com/1Xg0piohqR — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 18, 2025

The ceremony commenced 15 minutes later, with "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins and "Fast & Furious" co-star Vin Diesel introducing Gadot. The "Snow White" actress was joined by her husband, Jaron Varsano, and their daughters: 13-year-old Alma, 8-year-old Maya, 3-year-old Daniella, and 13-month-old Ori.

Gadot, who has previously served in the Israeli Defense Forces, has been very vocal about her support for Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

"I stand with Israel; you should too. The world cannot remain neutral in the face of such horrifying acts of terror!" she wrote in an Instagram post. She also changed her bio to include a link to the group Bring Them Home Now, a volunteer-led organization that advocates for the release of Israeli hostages.

Gadot has faced significant backlash after she posted about supporting Israel in the war, with critics accusing her of ignoring the Palestinian humanitarian crisis. Despite being vocal, it was noted that Gadot steered clear of the issue during the star awarding ceremony, per The Guardian.