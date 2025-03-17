Despite the smiles and camaraderie on display at the premiere of Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake, rumors are swirling about tension between co-stars Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler.

The actresses, who play the Evil Queen and Snow White respectively, appeared together at the scaled-back premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday.

But sources claim that their public display of affection masks a more complicated relationship.

Insiders close to the cast say that their strained dynamic is largely due to differing political views and life stages.

Gadot, an Israeli native and former soldier, has openly supported her home country amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Marca said.

In contrast, Zegler has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine. This ideological rift reportedly causes tension between the two.

Beyond politics, their 16-year age gap plays a role in their strained relationship, according to multiple sources. Gadot, 39, is a mother of four, while Zegler, 23, is at a very different stage of life, leading to a disconnect in their personal experiences and priorities.

At the premiere, Gadot dazzled in a sheer black lace gown, embodying the elegance of her villainous character.

Zegler, in contrast, wore a soft pink strapless dress adorned with butterfly appliqués, looking youthful and light. While both actresses posed together for photos, their interactions beyond the red carpet were reportedly distant.

She is one of the worst people on earth.



And to think Gal Gadot pretended to be jealous of Rachel Zegler's looks for Snow White.



Proving what a great actress Gal Gadot is. pic.twitter.com/KeMmtRCVET — Emil Vicale (@EmilVicale) March 16, 2025

Gadot and Zegler's Strained Relationship Behind 'Snow White' Smiles

The event itself was highly controlled by Disney, which only allowed photographers and in-house interviewers to interact with the cast.

This decision came amid controversies surrounding the film, including backlash over Zegler's past comments.

The actress had criticized the 1937 "Snow White" for its romantic storyline, even calling the prince a "stalker."

These remarks ignited heated debates and accusations of the film being overly "woke," further adding to the pressure on both actresses.

Sources say that Gadot, who has generally kept a low profile amidst the drama, is frustrated by the ongoing controversy surrounding the movie.

According to TheInternationalNews, one insider shared, "Gal is annoyed by the movie drama. She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel, but they are not friends... They did a job together and that's it."

Despite the reported tension, Gadot was seen in high spirits during a solo visit to Disneyland, where she embraced her role as the Evil Queen, posing with Disney characters and enjoying the magical atmosphere. Her co-star Zegler, however, was noticeably absent from the outing.