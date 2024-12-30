Gal Gadot recently reflected on a harrowing diagnosis which reminded her how quickly "everything can change."

On Sunday, December 29, the Fast & Furious actress took to X to recount the shocking turn of events she endured during her pregnancy, telling fans she only wanted to "hold on and live."

Now, the Israeli actress seeks to raise awareness on her diagnosis and share her story with anyone who may be going through something similar.

"In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth," Gadot, 39, wrote in her post.

"In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live," she added.

The star — who portrayed Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe films — explained to fans that she later named her daughter Ori, meaning "My light," as a representation of her child being the light waiting for her at the end of the tunnel.

Gadot says she was one of 100,000 pregnant women to be diagnosed with Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), a rare but serious neurological condition that can occur during pregnancy and the postpartum period, per 'National Institute of Health.'

"Sharing this is not to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing," she added in her open statement.

While the star shared the heartfelt story, fans in the comment section were torn between political values and debate, with one responding: "While other mothers babies are dying of hypothermia or being blown to pieces by Israel."

Others stayed positive and gave their well wishes. "Whoa! Thats an insane story! You really are a Wonder Woman! Ori has no idea how lucky she is yet to have a mom so strong. Good luck on your journey!" another fan replied.

Gal Gadot shares three other daughters with her husband of 16 years, Jaron Varsano: Alma, 13, Maya, 7, and Daniella, 3.