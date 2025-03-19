The two surviving dogs of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been rehomed after the couple's tragic deaths last month, according to a spokesperson for the estate.

As per The New York Post, Joey Padilla, owner of the dog daycare center Santa Fe Tails, confirmed Tuesday that Bear, a German shepherd, and Nikita, an Akita-shepherd mix, have been placed in new homes.

Padilla stated that one dog has been relocated out of state while the other remains in the local area.

"It is with great joy that, with the consent of the estate attorney, I and my staff at Santa Fe Tails have successfully found homes for the Hackmans' surviving dogs," Padilla said in a statement.

"We went through stringent efforts to ensure the best homes were found, and the dogs have already begun settling into their new lives."

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were discovered by maintenance workers at their New Mexico home on Feb. 26. The couple reportedly passed away days earlier.

The medical examiner revealed Hackman died from heart disease, with advanced Alzheimer's disease as a contributing factor.

Arakawa's cause of death was attributed to hantavirus, though discrepancies regarding her date of death have emerged.

The couple's third dog, Zinna, an Australian kelpie mix, was found dead in a locked crate, having succumbed to dehydration and starvation.

Padilla recounted the scene when he arrived at the couple's home. "It's absolutely devastating," he said. "There were officers everywhere, and there was obviously a lot of chaos in Nikita's mind. She was running around the property, scared."

Bear and Nikita had wandered the property for several days before help arrived. They led first responders to Hackman's body once police were on the scene.

Both Dogs Are Now Safe

A representative for the estates stated to People that both dogs are now safe and healthy in their new environments.

"In response to numerous concerned inquiries about the Hackmans' dogs, both Bear and Nikita have been placed in appropriate homes," the statement read.

Padilla expressed gratitude for the public's concern over Bear and Nikita's well-being as they transition to their new lives.

"Gene and Betsy had so much love for their dogs," he added. "There was nothing they would not do for those dogs."