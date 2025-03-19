Zendaya's half-sister, Latonja Coleman, has made shocking claims about being "shut out" of her famous sibling's life as Zendaya prepares for her upcoming wedding to Tom Holland.

In a candid interview, Latonja, who has a father with the "Dune" star, expressed her frustration over their distance and revealed how she feels disconnected from her sister despite their shared family ties.

Latonja, 51, and Zendaya, 28, have had limited contact over the years. She claims the last time they truly connected was at their grandmother's funeral on January 17, 2023 — the first meeting since Thanksgiving of 2018, DailyMail said.

Latonja described their interaction as distant. Zendaya gave her only a one-arm hug, making her feel like "just a fan."

"I tried to talk to her, but it felt like I was just a fan," Latonja said, explaining that while Zendaya is close to other members of their family, her children don't even recognize the actress beyond her "Disney Channel" fame. "My grandkids don't even know her," Latonja added.

Latonja, the eldest child of Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and his first partner, Michelle Mackintosh, expressed feelings of exclusion. She cited her father's different relationships with Zendaya's half-siblings.

She also discussed the challenges of maintaining a bond with Zendaya, claiming that her attempts to reach out during a cancer diagnosis were met with silence.

"I went through cancer and chemotherapy all by myself," she revealed, adding that she felt "slammed" by family members who did not support her during a difficult time.

Latonja Coleman Wants to Be Part of Zendaya's Life, Despite Family Distance

Although Latonja describes herself as the "black sheep" of the family, she expresses unconditional love for her half-sister, stating, "Zendaya is different. She's my sister, and I love her no matter what."

According to TheSun, despite the lack of closeness, Latonja emphasized that she does not seek money or fame from Zendaya; instead, she wants to be involved in her life. "I just want to be in her life, to show her that I love her and support her," Latonja said.

Latonja's feelings of being overlooked come as Zendaya is preparing for her marriage to Tom Holland.

The couple has been together since 2021, and sources close to the pair have revealed that Holland even asked Zendaya's family for permission before proposing. The engagement was met with excitement, and friends and family are thrilled for the couple's future together.

Despite the family tensions, Zendaya has publicly expressed her love for her extended family, frequently sharing moments with her nieces and nephews.

She has previously described them as "like my borrowed children" and has shown admiration for her older sisters, other than Latonja, stating that she looks up to them for their influence on her life.