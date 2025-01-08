Zendaya can't stop admiring her engagement ring from Tom Holland — and there's a video to prove it.

The 28-year-old actress was spotted playing with her dazzling new accessory during a Q&A session at a Los Angeles-area screening of her film Challengers on Monday, and the resultant footage of Zendaya proudly yet coyly brandishing the ring went quickly viral across social media.

The screening, held at the Pacific Design Center, marked Zendaya's first public appearance since showing off her engagement ring at the Golden Globes the night before, where she stunned in a custom burnt orange Louis Vuitton gown.

In the clip from the screening posted on X (formerly Twitter), Zendaya is seen smiling as she glances down at her hand, clearly taken with the sparkling diamond.

"Girlie can't stop staring at her ring she's so cute and she's so happy," one fan said while re-posting a clip from the video. "Okay I'm gonna cry in a corner now goodbye."

The ring is believed to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond button-back ring from London jeweler Jessica McCormack, according to reports.

And it was not-so-subtly front and center as she twisted it playfully around her finger.

Zendaya's outfit for the Challengers screening was also sleek and stylish — a plunging black leather blazer paired with a frilly skirt and Christian Louboutin pumps, per People.

She had her hair in a high ponytail with bangs, but all eyes were on her glittering left hand.

Zendaya and Tom's Matching Tattoos

On Tuesday, it was reported that Tom Holland and Zendaya have taken their engagement to the next level with matching tattoos.

Fans first noticed Zendaya's small "T" tattoo at the Golden Globes, sparking speculation about its meaning. Subsequently, it was confirmed that the couple got matching ink as a symbol of love.

Indeed, the celebrity pair visited Boston Tattoo Company in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving, where they each got their discreet tattoos. Zendaya's mother joined the couple for the tattoo session, making it a family occasion.

Zendaya's "T" is paired with a matching "Z" on Tom's ribcage. The tattoos, of course, represent their initials, making their bond even more special. See more of Zendaya's engagement ring below.