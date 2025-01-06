Tom Holland's proposal was a family affair rather than merely a romantic gesture.

He reportedly secured Zendaya's parents' approval before proposing to her.

"Tom and Zendaya's families are ecstatic," Page Six's insider revealed. "Zendaya's mom (Claire Stoermer, dad Kazembe Ajamu Coleman) and sisters can't wait to start planning with her."

The actress has five older half-siblings, sisters Katianna, Annabella, and Kaylee, and brothers Austin and Julien, also known as "EZ."

Zendaya was reportedly taken by surprise when Holland decided to ask for her hand in marriage, with the source revealing, "Tom and Zendaya had discussed marriage over the years, but Zendaya had no idea he was planning to propose."

"They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well," the source added.

🚨Zendaya is engaged to Tom Holland, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/OByKE17bEO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2025

Regarding the timing of the wedding, the insider revealed no specific date or arrangements have been made at this point.

The source emphasized, "It's far too soon to start thinking about any of that yet. They're still celebrating the exciting news."

A separate source spoke to PEOPLE revealed that Zendaya and Holland are looking forward to savoring their engagement before making any further plans.

"They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects."

Holland is absolutely thrilled, with the source expressing, "Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official — she really is!"

zendaya with a diamond ring on THAT finger omg… pic.twitter.com/1f6toDxW81 — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 6, 2025

There were rumors that the 28-year-old "Euphoria" star and the "Cherry" actor were engaged during Sunday's Golden Globes. Later, TMZ verified that he had proposed to her.

During event, Zendaya skillfully evaded questions about her relationship status when a curious reporter from the Los Angeles Times inquired about her engagement.

As she made her way out of the ceremony room, the reporter, who had recently gotten engaged herself, subtly gestured towards her left ring finger in hopes of getting a clue from Zendaya.

In a playful gesture, the actress "responded by flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motion."

In response to questions on a potential engagement, Zendaya playedfully shrugged her shoulders, smiled slyly, and kept showing off her ring, creating a sense of suspense.

Although there were rumors of a sexual relationship between Holland and Zendaya in 2021, the two really became friends in 2016.