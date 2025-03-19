Former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about her marriage to former President Barack Obama, revealing some humorous and relatable struggles they face as a couple during an upcoming episode of the podcast "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce."

In a preview clip, Michelle, 61, shared that bedtime is a topic of contention between her and Barack. "Bedtime is the best time of the day," she said.

"My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn't understand."

.@MichelleObama is not gonna lie: bedtime is the best time of the day!



Full episode drops on 3/20! pic.twitter.com/vznStVndQi — Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie) March 19, 2025

Michelle revealed that at night when it's cool, she enjoys getting into "some good sheets," although if they have guests, she'll be social before but is happy to sleep "anytime after dinner."

The discussion comes amid rumors of marital issues between the couple. Recently, Michelle has been less visible in public events, while Barack has attended several high-profile functions alone.

This speculation intensified after she missed former President Jimmy Carter's funeral, which Barack attended alongside current President Donald Trump.

Barack's Behavior That Frustrates Michelle

Read more: Barack and Michelle Obama Reignite Divorce Rumors After Hawaiian Getaway

In the premiere episode of their new show "IMO," which aired on March 12, Michelle revealed another source of frustration with her husband—his lack of punctuality.

"Barack had to adjust to what 'on time' was for me," she said as quoted by OK!, referring to his tendency to get distracted when they need to leave for events.

"Because he was on that island time," added her brother Craig Robinson, referencing Barack's Hawaiian roots. Michelle humorously blames Barack's last-minute preparations as a reason why they tend to be late to things.

Despite the swirling divorce rumors, the couple has maintained a united front on social media, sending heartfelt messages to celebrate milestones like Michelle's birthday and Valentine's Day.

Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama! pic.twitter.com/wiIJ0kstRm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2025

A source familiar with the couple noted that they do not portray an idealized version of their relationship. "They don't pretend that they have this Camelot relationship," the source told PageSix. "They're not trying to present that they're this magical couple."

The full episode, featuring Michelle's candid discussion about marriage, will be released soon, promising further insights into their life together.