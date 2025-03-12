Michelle Obama's newly announced podcast with her brother Craig Robinson is facing accusations from a UK-based podcast, who claim that the name is creating confusion among its listeners.

The British podcast, known as 'In My Opinion,' has been active since 2021 and argues that Obama's use of the acronym 'IMO' is too similar to their established brand. The hosts took to Instagram to voice their concerns, writing, "Dear First Lady, we admire you and your work immensely but the name of your podcast is causing confusion amongst our followers as we've been using 'IMO Podcast' 'In My Opinion Podcast' here in the UK since 2021. If possible would be great to have a discussion with someone from your team to resolve this."

Fans of the UK podcast quickly showed their support, with one commenter stating, "Mrs @michelleobama we respect you so much, but we already have an in my opinion podcast @inmyopinionpodcastuk and we love that pod first!" Another person added, "Michelle Hope your team did research... there is already a trademarked podcast called IMO by three young black men. Please choose another name."

Meanwhile, Obama's supporters defended her, with one arguing, "You realize that 'IMO' also stands for 'I AM MICHELLE OBAMA'? You must also realize that both Michelle & her husband are Harvard-trained lawyers who would have looked into any possible intellectual property rights infringement. NOW GO WIPE THAT EGG OFF YOUR FACE!!!"

Read more: Barack and Michelle Obama Reignite Divorce Rumors After Hawaiian Getaway

The debate continues, with some taking a more neutral stance. One user noted, "There are lots of podcasts with either the same or similar names. Sorry just the way it is!"

According to The Associated Press, the podcast will feature an impressive lineup of guests, including actors Issa Rae and Keke Palmer, filmmakers Seth and Lauren Rogen, soccer star Abby Wambach, authors Jay Shetty and Glennon Doyle, media mogul Tyler Perry, and power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Neither Obama nor Higher Ground, the media company founded by Michelle and Barack Obama, has addressed the naming concerns, but the controversy has sparked discussions about branding and intellectual property in the podcasting world.