A man in New York City has insisted that his home is a private residence despite it previously being featured in the hit HBO show 'Sex and the City.'

According to video captured online, the man tells off tourists who came to the home, which belong to Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, in the series.

"You can't just take over the street. You can't just take over the street because you like a TV show," he tells the crowd.

The man asserts that the gathering of crowds happens "all the time" and that he "lectures the ones that stay."

"I try not to do this but sometimes people cross the line and I can't. hank you so much for understanding, have a great day. And remember, this is not empty, it's a private home, and it's not Carrie's, it's mine," the man shared before the clip cuts off.

'Sex and the City' was Created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name, the show premiered on HBO in 1998. The show ran for six seasons, concluding in 2004.

The series followed the lives of four women navigating love, careers, and friendship in New York City, pushing boundaries with its open conversations about sex, dating and modern womanhood.

Joining Parker's Bradshaw was Kim Cattrall as the sexually liberated Samantha Jones, Kristin Davis as the traditional Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as the sharp lawyer Miranda Hobbes.

Throughout its run, 'Sex and the City' garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, winning seven Emmy Awards and eight Golden Globes. The series' impact extended to two successful films in 2008 and 2010.

In 2021, the franchise was revived with 'And Just Like That...', continuing the stories of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte with Samatha's character only making a cameo in one of the episodes.