Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis recently clarified that their children won't be making any appearances in 'And Just Like That.'

Speaking at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on October 21, Parker, 59, confirmed, "Not mine," while Davis, also 59, echoed the sentiment, saying, "Not mine either. No. We're trying to protect them."

Both actresses prefer to keep their families out of the limelight despite occasional public appearances, such as Parker's children attending a red carpet event with her.

As the two stars work on the third season of the 'Sex and the City' sequel, Parker teased that viewers can expect fresh and exciting stories. "There's a lot of stories with so many great actors," Parker shared, highlighting both the strong female cast and the addition of new male characters. Davis added, "It's big. That's what I would say, it's big."

While their kids won't be on-screen, Parker's husband, Matthew Broderick, recently shared his own regrets about not appearing on 'Sex and the City.'

During an interview on 'This Life of Mine' with James Corden on October 3, Broderick mentioned that he missed opportunities to join the show due to scheduling conflicts. He humorously recalled turning down a role in season two as a "premature ejaculator," admitting that he was somewhat relieved to pass on that part.

Though the kids may stay behind the scenes, the upcoming season of 'And Just Like That' promises to continue the evolving storylines with new characters and major developments.

Per 'Deadline,' Carrie has another shot with ex Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, following Season 2's conclusion. Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) will continue to explore her sexuality, without Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez, while Charlotte eagerly expands the boundaries of motherhood.

Season 3 of 'And Just Like That' is currently in production. Max has projected a 2025 release date.