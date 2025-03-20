The family of legendary actor Gene Hackman has taken an unprecedented legal step to prevent the release of autopsy results and investigative details following his death and that of his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

In a highly unusual move, the Hackman family has filed a temporary restraining order with the Santa Fe court to block the release of autopsy reports, photos, and videos related to the investigation. This request also includes preventing the dissemination of details about the couple's deaths.

The family's legal action, citing the 14th Amendment,n aims to protect their privacy during this challenging time. Julia Peters, a representative for the estate, emphasized the potentially distressing nature of the images and videos collected during the investigation, which media outlets could exploit.

In addition, Hackman's family also noted the couple's discreet lifestyle following the actor's retirement as one of the reasons they are blocking the release of the autopsy results.

The request to block the autopsy results has raised eyebrows. Amanda Lavin, legal director at the non-profit New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, told The Guardian that the move is "unusual."

It is important to note that the Hackman and Arakawa were discovered by maintenance workers at their residence, which was already showing signs of decay and partial mummification. Specifically, Arakawa's hands and feet were notably mummified, while Hackman's hands had already blackened—which means it has begun to decay. The couple's dog, Zinna, was found deceased nearby, also exhibiting severe postmortem decomposition, likely due to dehydration and starvation.

Initial findings claim Hackman died of heart disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a contributing factor. Authorities revealed the last recorded activity of the actor's pacemaker was on Feb. 18. Arakawa succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare illness transmitted by rodents. It was initially believed that she passed away on Feb. 11, but cell phone records indicate she may have attempted to seek medical help on Feb. 12.

A hearing on the family's request is scheduled for later this month. For now, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Medical Investigator are barred from releasing any sensitive materials related to the case.