Bianca Censori is reportedly feeling "frightened" and trapped in her marriage to Kanye West, as sources claim she is struggling to break free from his control.

While rumors of tension between the couple have persisted, an insider revealed that Censori wants to leave but finds it difficult due to Kanye's influence over many aspects of her life.

Recent developments suggest that the couple's dynamic may be shifting. While Kanye, 47, is currently in Japan, Censori, 30, remains in Los Angeles.

The pair had been bouncing between hotels in LA for weeks after previously spending a significant amount of time in Japan. Their last public appearance together was in February in West Hollywood.

According to sources, Censori attempted to check into a different hotel on her own in an effort to gain some independence. However, her location was quickly discovered.

"Bianca went to another hotel, and someone narced it out," a source told Page Six. "He sent security guards over and wouldn't leave her alone."

The insider described the situation as "aggressive," emphasizing that Kanye's obsession with Censori has made it difficult for her to move freely or establish her own space.

Bianca Censori Moves Out of Chateau Marmont Amid Kanye West Drama

A source reported that Censori recently moved out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where she had been staying.

Despite her efforts to create distance, she remains tied to Kanye through business and artistic ventures. The couple, who wed in December 2022, has collaborated on various projects, particularly related to West's brand Yeezy.

However, the brand recently faced backlash after Shopify removed it from its platform following the release of controversial swastika-emblazoned T-shirts.

Tensions between the couple reportedly escalated during the Grammys in February, when Censori wore a see-through mini-dress that sparked speculation that Kanye had influenced her outfit choice, Marca said.

While friends of Censori insist she is independent, Kanye's social media statements suggest otherwise.

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T," West posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is reportedly preparing to seek sole custody of their four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

The move comes after Kanye posted a song featuring North alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing legal issues.