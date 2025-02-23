Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a striking appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of their new feature film on Saturday night. The latter opted for a more conservative look this time.

Censori, 30, is known for her daring fashion choices. For instance, she attended the Grammys 2025 red carpet in a completely sheer mini-dress without any undergarments underneath. However, for the film's premiere, Censori was seen wearing a long black robe that covered her from head to toe, including a black hijab that obscured her face.

It was reported that Censori never removed the cover on her face even while the film was being shown.

Her husband, West (who now goes by Ye), produced the feature film "Biancami." Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft directed the movie, which was partially shot in Japan and had a budget of $25 million.

The film reportedly explores themes surrounding the female body. The film's poster, which West shared on Instagram, featured a nude image of Censori. In one scene, she was seen rolling around the floor wearing only a blonde wig. In another scene, Censori is seen wearing skintight lingerie while posing on the floor.

The premiere took place in a Koreatown warehouse, and a large crowd attended. Notably, rapper The Game was present at the event. Security was tight, and the couple was cornered off in a separate area.

Their appearance at the movie premiere comes amid rumors that the couple is heading for divorce. Some sources claimed Censori felt pressured to appear at the Grammy in the barely-there look, adding that she did not want to participate. The situation worsened further when West hopped on social media to declare that she had "dominion" over his wife.

West is allegedly willing to work to save their marriage. However, conflicting reports indicate that both parties have already contacted divorce attorneys.