Bianca Censori sizzles up Instagram with a new nude Polaroid-style image, sparking fresh domestic violence worries.

The 30-year-old Aussie beauty shared the snap, which was artfully arranged to keep her covered, a month after drawing attention at the Grammy Awards for wearing next to nothing.

Since sharing this, speculation surrounding the nature of Censori's relationship with Kanye West, 47, has reached a fever pitch, with accusations that he manipulates or controls the rapper.

Control Allegations Emerge

It looks like Kanye is back in the driver's seat again. He is using his wildness to be the Messiah for his multitude of bandwagons.

"[West] is encouraging this bizarre behavior to garner publicity for his various ventures," an insider told Radar Online.

There's reportedly a perception that the "Donda" rapper treats Censori like a chess piece in his empire, which could have disastrous consequences for the model down the road.

The source added, "Coercion and control are forms of domestic abuse, and if this Polaroid picture was done on the orders of Kanye, then Bianca is right in the thick of that."

I appreciate the feedback on my public outfits, but if my current style is already sparking reactions, it only proves that pple aren’t ready for what I truly have in store when it comes to my fashion sense. Im sorry to say i might disappoint u guys more in the coming days 😊😁 pic.twitter.com/ggcZKIDxtV — BiancaCensori (@bianca_censori) March 5, 2025

It's worth noting that the X account above is not Censori's.

Divorce Rumors and Kanye's Recent Behavior

Censori's relationship has raised a lot of eyebrows — especially with rumored ongoing divorce discussions.

Last month, news emerged that the two are separating following their headline-grabbing appearance at the Grammys, where Censori stunned in a barely-there sheer bodysuit. But the duo have been spotted together again.

The theory that Censori has become a puppet under West's control has gained traction, especially after the latest series of scandals involving West.

After some early rumors of separation, the rapper roused social media with comments like "I love Hitler." He was sacked from X for his comments until a spokesperson announced it was his own decision to leave the site.

But even with the drama surrounding him, West has kept including Censori in his work.

The couple showed up to the screening of Censori's first feature-length film — a West-produced project filmed in Japan — a little more than a week after the rumors of divorce.

The event's tickets cost $100, fueling speculation that Censori is involved in West's other business dealings.