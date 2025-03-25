Marc Anthony, the iconic salsa singer, was spotted enjoying a day out with his fourth wife, Nadia Ferreira, at the Miami Open on Sunday.

The couple, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary in January, shared a tender moment while attending the event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

At 56, Marc Anthony, who has won multiple Grammy Awards, is 31 years older than his wife, former Miss Universe Paraguay, Nadia.

The couple, who began dating in 2022, were seen sharing a sweet kiss, with Marc adoringly kissing Nadia's hand.

Nadia, who appeared in high spirits, made sure to keep her luxurious beige Hermès Birkin bag safely placed beside her during the match, DailyMail said.

Nadia looked stylish in a beige swirly top paired with a matching mini-skirt, layered with a second pleated skirt, and completed the look with nude heels.

She kept her hair in a perky ponytail and rocked a pair of Chanel sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to the outing. Marc, on the other hand, opted for a casual black jacket, blue jeans, and brown sneakers for the occasion.

Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira go heavy on the PDA at Miami Open and more star snaps https://t.co/Hf2xPP738b pic.twitter.com/q2jYtNguij — New York Post photos (@nypostphotos) March 24, 2025

Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira Enjoy Miami Open With Novak Djokovic

The couple enjoyed watching Novak Djokovic, a friend of theirs, win his match against Camilo Ugo Carabelli with scores of 6-1 and 7-6.

Nadia later shared behind-the-scenes footage of the match on Instagram, where she posted a slideshow with the caption, "Miami open with hubby @marcanthony."

She also thanked Djokovic for the invitation to the event, writing, "Thank you for inviting us [Novak Djokovic] amazing matches!"

Marc and Nadia's bond has only grown stronger since they tied the knot, with the couple welcoming their first child together, a son named Marco, in 2023. The 21-month-old is Marc's youngest of seven children from four different women.

Marc's previous relationships include his seven-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he shares 17-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian.

Although Marc and JLo parted ways in 2011, they have maintained a friendly relationship. Lopez even publicly wished their children a happy birthday on social media earlier this year.

Marc and Nadia continue to make public appearances together, demonstrating their strong connection and love for each other.

According to Hola, just a few weeks ago, they attended the opening of Marc's new nightclub, Zouk LA, in West Hollywood, where they were seen looking as in love as ever.

With their shared love for music, luxury, and style, the couple has quickly become one of the most talked-about pairs in the entertainment world.