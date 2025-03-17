Rumors of a reconciliation were reignited after Ben Affleck was seen embracing his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, at their son Samuel's paintball outing last weekend.

However, sources close to Garner and Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, both say neither woman is looking to get back together with the actor.

They add that the 52-year-old Garner is still with her beau, businessman John Miller, 45. She started dating him in 2018 but has broken up and made up numerous times.

"She's moved on and is happy with John," a source told The Post. "There's no romantic interest in Ben."

Lopez, on the other hand, is apparently doing great. She and Brett Goldstein are shooting her Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance.

Said an insider, "She's having a blast and has left the past behind her. There's no lingering resentment."

The two women have connected regarding co-parenting their kids. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and Garner and Affleck co-parent their three kids: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 15.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez first dated in the early 2000s and ended their engagement in 2003. In 2022, they started dating again, eventually getting married in Las Vegas and then hosting a big wedding in Savannah, Georgia. But this ended with a divorce in early 2025.

Moving On

A source familiar with the matter said that the two Jennifers actually get along well. They've put their kids first and refuse to be pitted against each other.

Reports suggest that Affleck has been reaching out to Lopez post-divorce, but both women are firm in their decision to move forward.

"Ben's an emotional roller coaster," an insider said. "Neither of them wants to go through that again."

Garner has always supported Affleck while he is battling alcohol abuse and his numerous trips to the patient care center.

Now that Garner is invested in her relationship with Miller and Lopez has work and family to keep her busy, the women have both moved on from Affleck.

The source noted they've learned their lesson, adding, "Who wants the guy? You think he's the prize? No way. It's like, 'Next!'"