Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2022, according to a report.

Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, which is also the second anniversary of their huge, traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia.

TMZ reported that the "On the Floor" hitmaker filed the documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court by herself and without a lawyer.

Lopez and Affleck's date of separation was listed as April 26 -- which was around the time the Oscar winner moved out of their marital home and into a rental property.

According to the outlet, the singer-actress did not indicate in her filing whether she and Affleck have a prenup.

Unnamed insiders confirmed to TMZ that the now-exes indeed skipped signing a prenuptial agreement when they got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and again in a larger ceremony in Georgia on Aug. 20 of that year.

The lack of a prenup means Affleck and Lopez's individual earnings during their two-year marriage would be considered community property and split up between the two stars.

This would include earnings from films, TV series, brand deals, and business ventures.

Since July 2022, Affleck -- who is estimated to be worth $150 million -- has starred in, produced, or directed several projects, including "Air," "Hypnotic," "The Instigators," and "The Accountant 2."

IMDb reported that Affleck received $55 million to star in "Hypnotic."

Lopez -- whose net worth is estimated at $400 million -- also released and produced several movie and TV projects during their brief marriage, including "Shotgun Wedding," "The Mother," "This Is Me ... Now," and "Atlas."

She also dropped her ninth studio album "This Is Me... Now" earlier this year and launched her ready-to-drink bottled cocktail brand Delola in 2023.

In July last year, the estranged couple bought a $60 million marital home in Beverly Hills, which they've been trying to sell for $68 million since last month.

According to her divorce filing, Lopez is not seeking spousal support from Affleck and has requested that the actor be denied such support as well.

However, TMZ's sources claimed that they have yet to reach a financial settlement.

This marks the fourth divorce for Lopez, who was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Affleck was also previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, from 2005 to 2018.