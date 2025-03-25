Former "Bachelorette" star Jason Tartick is opening up about a serious back injury that left him in excruciating pain and unable to walk.

According to Yahoo, on the latest episode of his "Trading Secrets" podcast, Tartick, 36, described the moment he realized something was terribly wrong after an RV trip.

"Dude, I don't know what the hell's going on with me," Tartick shared. "I know I hurt it lifting, and something set it off. That Monday night, I have never, ever felt pain like that before. I hope to never feel it again."

The pain became so severe that he was forced to go to the hospital, crawling on all fours. Doctors administered steroids to ease the discomfort, but the reality TV star is still recovering and awaiting further medical evaluation.

"I go get an MRI tomorrow," he said. "I'm hoping I don't have a herniated disc, just a bulging disc. Right now, my legs are still tingly from my knees to my toes. It's crazy."

Tartick, who is known for his fitness and active lifestyle, expressed frustration over how much the injury has impacted his strength and mobility. "A few weeks ago, I was squatting nearly 295 pounds. Now, I can't even do a single squat on my foot without falling over. It feels like I had a stroke or something."

He believes the combination of heavy lifting and long hours of driving in an RV may have contributed to the injury. "Being in that RV for so long definitely didn't help," he admitted.

Jason Tartick Reflects on Recovery and Finding Himself in Nashville

Beyond the physical pain, Tartick acknowledged the financial burden of medical expenses. As the host of a finance-focused podcast, he promised to share details about his hospital bill once he receives it.

Despite the setback, Tartick remains optimistic about his recovery and future. He shared that spending time in Nashville has been beneficial, allowing him to reconnect with himself without constant distractions.

Gradually, he feels that new and exciting opportunities are on the horizon.

Tartick's health scare comes amid a period of personal transition following his split from influencer Kat Stickler earlier this year, US Magazine said.

While he didn't dwell on the breakup, he admitted that certain moments, especially Sunday nights, remind him of the companionship he once had.

"For the last 15 years, I've always had a partner to check in with in the morning and at night. Now, those moments feel different," he said.

As he continues to heal, Tartick is keeping a sense of humor about the challenges of getting older. He recently shared a TikTok video joking about his hospital-issued shorts, quipping, "If you look up 'washed up' in the dictionary, it's this."