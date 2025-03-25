Gwyneth Paltrow is once again the subject of controversy, however, this time it is in regard to comments she made about having an intimacy coordinator on set.

Earlier this month, Paltrow discussed her upcoming movie with Timothée Chalamet called 'Marty Supreme'. In the interview she discussed the sex scenes she and Chalamet filmed, revealing that the scenes required an intimacy coordinator, something Paltrow has never been around while on set.

"There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed. I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on,'" she said, according to Vanity Fair.

"We said, 'I think we're good. You can step a little bit back.' I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but...if someone is like, 'Okay, and then he's going to put his hand here, I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that. I was like, 'Okay, great. I'm 109 years old. You're 14,'" she added.

Now, Paltrow is facing criticism for her comments about the intimacy coordinator by a drama boss at Channel 4.

"Every now and then an actor makes a comment over whether they like intimacy coordinators or not. Gwyneth Paltrow said she grew up in a time when [actors] 'took our kit off and got on with it.' As a powerful woman in Hollywood acting with a man much younger than her, well I'm sure [Chalamet] is chill but I thought it was quite an irresponsible thing to say," Caroline Hollick said via Variety.

"Bringing an intimacy coordinator on set empowers an actor because there is someone on side who is there to fight for them. Producers have an agenda, writers have an agenda and directors have an agenda. So having someone to back the performer is important," she added.

Paltrow and Chalamet's new movie is set to be released on December 25, 2025 with the plot revolving around professional table tennis and the environment around it.