Kylie Jenner found herself amid a crowd of elite celebrities at Sunday's Golden Globe awards, stepping into a different world than her own.

She and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet attended the awards ceremony as the latter was vying for the Golden Globes for his performance as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."

During the event, celebrities made a point to warmly greet Chalamet's fellow actors at their designated table, which included Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Yet, according to a witness, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul seemed to be consistently overlooked by the celebrities who approached the "Wonka" actor, resulting in an uncomfortable atmosphere throughout the evening.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TQGWXSWz5p — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 6, 2025

According to a source who spoke to The US Sun, "Kylie seemed very uncomfortable all night, just so tense and awkward most of the night."

"You'd see brief moments where she connected with Timothee or bonded with the girls at her table [Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro]."

The source added, "Those three really did to seem to have a fun time at that table together. But everyone was coming up constantly to talk to Elle and Timothee, no one knew who Kylie was and if they did, basically everyone didn't acknowledge her."

The source added that Dakota Fanning seemed to be the only individual thrilled to meet the lipstick queen.

"She had a fangirl moment when she saw Kylie, and they talked for a moment," the source said of Fanning, who said she was a fan of reality TV.

"Kylie tried to play off all the interactions, but she seemed embarrassed and way out of her league," the source added. "Very tense body language and overall this desperation to fit in with the room."

"Timothee did his best to include her but only so much he can do when he's the most in-demand guy of the night and most others in the room don't want anything to do with her."

An Embarrassing Encounter

demi straight up ignoring kylie jenner has me in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/XEc1W5NB59 — ⭐️ (@popstarscandy) January 6, 2025

During a brief moment captured on camera, Best Actress winner Demi Moore approached the stars of "A Complete Unknown" at their table for a chat and reportedly ignored Jenner.

A glimpse behind the scenes of the event revealed a video during the commercial break, where the 62-year-old leaned in towards Elle Fanning to share a warm embrace.

Jenner could be seen trying to engage in the ongoing discussion, with her voice ringing out a cheerful "congrats" directed at Moore. She briefly acknowledged Jenner with a "thank you" before immediately returning her attention to Fanning, leaving Jenner to observe the lively exchange.

Kylie's Red Carpet Absence

An insider told Page Six why Jenner decided not to pose alongside Chalamet at the red carpet.

"Kylie didn't want to make it about them," the insider explained. "She wanted this night to be all about Timothee, how it was intended to be."

During the event, Chalamet reportedly "felt a sense of comfort having Kylie there with him" despite losing out to Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist."