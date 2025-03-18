Gwyneth Paltrow has emerged from soft retirement in a new role, but it has never felt more awkward for her.

The Oscar winner is set to star alongside Timothée Chalamet in the movie 'Marty Supreme' as the sidepiece to Chalamet's titular role. Paltrow revealed that there is a lot of sex in the movie.

"I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot—a lot," she told Vanity Fair.

However, it was the sex scenes that they filmed that made Paltrow feel the generational age gap between her and Chalamet. Paltrow shared that the film required an intimacy coordinator, something she had never been around.

"There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed. I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on,'" she told the outlet.

However, the new experience led to her feeling much older than her co-star.

"We said, 'I think we're good. You can step a little bit back.' I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but...if someone is like, 'Okay, and then he's going to put his hand here, I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that. I was like, 'Okay, great. I'm 109 years old. You're 14,'" Paltrow said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow shared why she decided to do the film, noting that her brother is the person who encouraged her to do it.

'Marty Supreme' was directed by Josh Safdie and produced by A24. The ensemble cast also includes Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A'zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O'Leary and more. Production wrapped in December 2024 and it is slated to be released on December 25, 2025.

The film's narrative delves into the world of professional table tennis, with Chalamet portraying Marty Mauser's journey through the sport's competitive landscape.