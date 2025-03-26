Donald Trump Jr's Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle's Daring Dress at Charity Even Faces Backlash Amid Breakup Buzz
Former Donald Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle is under fire for a daring outfit at the Wags to Riches Gala at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.
As per The Atlanta Black Star, the event raised funds for Furry Friends Humane, a no-kill shelter for abandoned animals, but it was Guilfoyle's striking attire that stole the spotlight.
The 56-year-old wore a black dress with a plunging neckline and sheer panels, embellished with lace and feathers — which drew mixed reviews from weekend attendees and social media users.
While some praised her confidence and glamor, others deemed the outfit inappropriate for her role as an ambassador to Greece.
"This is not the attire one would expect from an ambassador," one critic commented online. "The plunging neckline is grossly inappropriate for such a formal charity event."
The gala marked Guilfoyle's first major public appearance since rumors of her split from Trump Jr., 47, began to circulate in December.
Following their breakup, which reportedly stemmed from his new relationship with influencer Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle was appointed to her government role in Greece.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Transformation Draws Mixed Reactions
Supporters took to social media to express admiration for Guilfoyle's transformation post-breakup. "It's her confidence shining through! She's much more than a socialite," one fan wrote.
But, some were concerned about the way she looked, with many commenting how thin she looked, sparking health fears.
Despite the backlash regarding her dress, Guilfoyle's presence at the gala demonstrated her continued ties to the Trump family and her commitment to charitable causes. She leveraged her relationships to get the prestigious venue.
But the night was not without controversy either, with discussions of Guilfoyle's attire overshadowing the philanthropic aim of helping homeless pets.
While some attendees celebrated the cause, others remained focused on the former Fox News personality's fashion choices and personal life.