Former Donald Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle is under fire for a daring outfit at the Wags to Riches Gala at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, the event raised funds for Furry Friends Humane, a no-kill shelter for abandoned animals, but it was Guilfoyle's striking attire that stole the spotlight.

Congratulations to my friend @kimguilfoyle for receiving the CIGO award at the Furry Friends Animal Rescue Gala at Mar a Lago last night!



Kimberly is a great defender and supporter of animals and does a lot to help and support local animal rescues in South Florida! pic.twitter.com/kLKBjRxtP5 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 24, 2025

The 56-year-old wore a black dress with a plunging neckline and sheer panels, embellished with lace and feathers — which drew mixed reviews from weekend attendees and social media users.

While some praised her confidence and glamor, others deemed the outfit inappropriate for her role as an ambassador to Greece.

.@kimguilfoyle: "This is the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve this country... and to do it under the guidance, the leadership — the most important, powerful president that this country has ever seen... today, we celebrate and cherish our rich history and our enduring... pic.twitter.com/kPJNJ4YyB5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 24, 2025

"This is not the attire one would expect from an ambassador," one critic commented online. "The plunging neckline is grossly inappropriate for such a formal charity event."

The gala marked Guilfoyle's first major public appearance since rumors of her split from Trump Jr., 47, began to circulate in December.

Following their breakup, which reportedly stemmed from his new relationship with influencer Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle was appointed to her government role in Greece.

LMAO they're shipping Guilfoyle off to Greece right after the article came out about Don Jr. and some other woman pic.twitter.com/OiNLfa7MB4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 11, 2024

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Transformation Draws Mixed Reactions

Supporters took to social media to express admiration for Guilfoyle's transformation post-breakup. "It's her confidence shining through! She's much more than a socialite," one fan wrote.

But, some were concerned about the way she looked, with many commenting how thin she looked, sparking health fears.

Despite the backlash regarding her dress, Guilfoyle's presence at the gala demonstrated her continued ties to the Trump family and her commitment to charitable causes. She leveraged her relationships to get the prestigious venue.

But the night was not without controversy either, with discussions of Guilfoyle's attire overshadowing the philanthropic aim of helping homeless pets.

While some attendees celebrated the cause, others remained focused on the former Fox News personality's fashion choices and personal life.