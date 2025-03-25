Jeff Bezos is gearing up for a summer wedding to Lauren Sánchez, and according to reports, invites have gone out to some famous guests.

The couple, who have been engaged since May 2023, will celebrate their nuptials aboard Bezos' $500 million superyacht.

The wedding, dubbed "the wedding of the century" by some outlets, is expected to take place in Venice, as reported by Page Six, aligning with earlier claims about the location. Critics have expressed mixed feelings about the choice, particularly given Venice's reputation as a tourist hotspot during the summer months.

"Why would anyone want to get married in Venice during tourist season is beyond me," one Page Six reader commented. "There are so many beautiful lakes in Italy. I'm curious how they're going to attempt to shut it down and make it private."

Another individual expressed disappointment over the venue choice, stating, "Venice, Italy? Yawn. With all that money, one would think they would have been more original."

The guest list is reported to include prominent figures such as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, actor Kevin Costner, Australian billionaire James Packer, and Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer.

Wedding Preparations

Before the wedding, Sánchez will join veteran journalist Gayle King and pop singer Katy Perry for a space flight with Blue Origin, Bezos' space-faring company. In a recent interview, Sánchez expressed her excitement about the upcoming journey.

"This is the chance of a lifetime," she said. "I'm also incredibly excited about seeing our planet from space. They call it the Overview Effect for a reason. It's a perspective that I believe will be truly life-changing for me."

As the couple gears up for their big day, the world watches with curiosity and anticipation.

Bezos and Sanchezhaves reportedly sent out wedding invitations two years after their engagement.

They became engaged in May 2023, with Bezos proposing a stunning 20-carat pink diamond ring valued at $2.5 million, as per Puck News.

Sanchez revealed in an interview with Vogue that she found the ring unexpectedly under her pillow after dinner on the yacht.